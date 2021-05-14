Three undertrials killed in gang war inside Chitrakoot jail

Chitrakoot (UP): Three undertrials were killed in a gang war inside the high-security Chitrakoot jail on Friday.

According to reports, an undertrial Anshul Dixit opened fire at another gangster Mukeem Kala who died on the spot. In the shootout, another criminal, Mirajuddin, also received gunshot injuries and died.

Mirajuddin is said to be a close confidant of mafia don and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari.

The police asked Dixit to surrender but he fired at the police who, then opened fire in which Dixit was killed.

Several rounds were fired inside the jail during the incident.

Dixit used a country-made weapon to kill Mukeem Kala.

Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal said that an inquiry would be set up to probe how the weapon reached inside the jail. He said all barracks were being searched.

This is the second time that a gangster has killed another gangster inside the jail.

Earlier, in July 2018, gangster Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside the Baghpat jail by another inmate Sunil Rathi.