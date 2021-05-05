Two LeT terrorists killed in J&K’s Sopore encounter

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists, including a foreign terrorist, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The J&K police notified the presence of terrorists in a specific cluster of houses in the Gosiya colony of Nathipora in Sopore town.

Joint forces including the Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation at 1:30 pm yesterday.

According to a police official, on receiving information about the presence of some terrorists in a specific cluster of houses in the Gosiya colony of Nathipora in Sopore town, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.

Announcements had made been during the course of the operation calling on the terrorists to surrender but to no avail.

However, the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces. The security forces retaliated and two terrorists were killed in the operation, said the police official.

The two neutralised terrorists have been identified as local terrorst Waseem Ahmad and foreign terrorist Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria. Waseem Ahmad was working as terrorist associate till the date he went missing and joined proscribed terror outfit LeT.

As per police records, Hamas alias Asrar had been active in North Kashmir since March 2018 and was among the list of top 60 terrorists released by J&K Police recently. He was instrumental in misguiding youths to join terrorist folds.

IGP Kashmir in a statement said that Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria was also involved in killing of two municipal councilors and a policeman on March 29.

A police spokesman said “As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes including planning and executing of attacks on security establishments. Moreover, killed terrorist Hamas was also the mastermind of Sopore terror incident along with terrorist Mudasir Pandit @Maaz dated 29/03/2021 in which two Municipal Councillors and a policeman got martyred.”

A large number of arms and ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 Insas rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.