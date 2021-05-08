Two lionesses at UP’s Etawah Lion Safari contract Covid

Lucknow: After eight Asiatic lions tested positive for Covid-19 at Hyderabad zoo, two lionesses have now tested positive at Etawah Lion Safari in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the big cats Gauri and Jennifer have been placed in isolation.

According to the safari administration, the condition of both lionesses is reportedly stable.

Etawah Lion Safari Director KK Singh said both the lionesses had been suffering from fever since April 30.

Blood and faeces’ samples of both the lionesses were sent for examination to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly on May 3.

On May 6 evening, both lionesses were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.