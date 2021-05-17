Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Sringar encounter

Srinagar: Another Al Badr terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One more terrorist has been killed in Srinagar encounter,” said a police official adding that the search is going on in the area.

He further said that the security forces recoverd huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the encounter site where two Al Badr terrorists were neutralised.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir Zone) told reporters that six terrorists were active in Srinagar city and one of them was recently killed in Kokarnag area of Anantnag district.

“Now we have five local terrorists who are still active in Srinagar city. They would either be killed or apprehended”, Kumar said.

The IGP was speaking to reporters at Pantha Chowk on the city outskirts after two militants were killed in an encounter in Khonmoh area.

The IGP, however, admitted that there is a vast network of over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorists many of whom have been arrested.

He added that C-category OGWs are counselled and then handed over to families to lead a normal life.

He said based on intelligence inputs it can be said that no foreign terrorist is permanently active in Srinagar city.

Asked about the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being used by the terrorists to target the security forces, the IGP said, “Security forces are effectively dealing with the threat of IEDs as is evident from the recent seizure of a 10-Kg IED material Afrom Shopian district.