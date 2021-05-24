Vax key to controlling pandemic, Govt doesn’t care: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Amid shortage of vaccines, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government saying it is not “serious” about it.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday, “Vaccination is the key to controlling the pandemic but GOI doesn’t seem to care.”

His remark came on a day when the government informed that more than 1 crore people of 18-44 age group were administered vaccine under the ongoing drive. However many states have complained about shortage of vaccines and companies have refused to give directly to state governments.

The achievement was made within 23 days of the implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination that was started on May 1.