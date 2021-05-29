Vistara inducts first fully owned Airbus A320neo aircraft

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Saturday inducted its first fully owned Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Accordingly, the aircraft, registered VT-TQE, arrived in Delhi from Airbus’ production facility in Toulouse, France.

The aircraft is one of the 13 Airbus A320neo that Vistara had purchased in 2018 as part of a larger order totaling 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo Family, including the Airbus A321neo aircraft as well.

Besides, the new set of A320neo aircraft that Vistara has been adding to its fleet come with higher range capability, enabling the airline to fly longer regional international routes without payload restrictions.

“The Airbus A320 is an integral part of our fleet and growth story, and this particular aircraft is, indeed, special,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

“It mirrors the maturity that Vistara has achieved in the Indian aviation industry in a short span of time, continuing to steadily grow in scale, size and operational assets.”

Furthermore, the company said that the current addition to Vistara’s fleet takes the total count of the airline’s owned aircraft to three.

The airline had also purchased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for long-haul international operations, two of which are already in service.

Presently, Vistara has 46 planes in its fleet — 36 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.