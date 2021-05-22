Will speak to Goa CM for two seats in upcoming assembly polls: Athavale

Panaji: The Republican Party of India (A) is keen to form a coalition with the BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections in Goa, president of the party and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale said on Saturday.

Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to be held in early March next year.

“Assembly elections are scheduled to happen in March 2022. We will speak to (CM) Pramod Sawant for two seats in Goa. If we do not get the two seats, we will contest in four to five seats,” Athavale said.

The RPI, which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has a sparse political following in Goa and has never won a single assembly seat yet.