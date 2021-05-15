Won’t allow cynical encashment of public anger to trigger violence: J&K police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday said they are keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley.

“We are a professional force and are sensitive to public anguish. But J&K police has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well. It, however, wouldn’t allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets,” the police said in a statement.

It said that expressing opinion is a freedom but engineering and inciting violence on the streets is unlawful.

“All irresponsible social media comments that results in actual violence and breaking of law including Covid protocol will attract legal action,” the statement added.