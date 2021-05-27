Published On: Thu, May 27th, 2021

Yogi Adityanath govt extends ban on strikes for six months

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning strikes in public services, corporations and local authorities under it, for a period of six months, said an official spokesperson on Thursday.

The Act gives the police powers to arrest, without a warrant

The Act gives the police powers to arrest, without a warrant, anybody for violating its provisions.

An official statement issued here said strikes have been banned with immediate effect in all public services, including corporations and local authorities owned or controlled by the state government.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to a year, or a fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both, to any person who instigates a strike which was illegal under the Act.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com