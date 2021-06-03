3 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: Three civilians were injured in a grenade explosion in Srinagar on Saturday.

The police said the terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF party in the Barbarshah area of Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

“The grenade missed the target and exploded on the ground. Three civilians were injured in this attack. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches to nab the terrorists responsible for the act,” the police said.