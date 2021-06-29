AAP promises 300 units of free power to every household in Punjab

Chandigarh: Eyeing Punjab assembly elections, slated in March next year, AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, announced to provide 300 units of free power to every household in the state.

Announcing a slew of pre-poll sops, he said here that his party will provide uninterrupted round the clock power supply and waiver of pending electricity bills, if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the next government in the state.

“It will take three-four years for us to upgrade the infrastructure, and then we will be able to provide uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

The chief minister said, with the provision of 300 units free electricity to every household, 77-80 per cent households will get zero bill.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader and chief minister Amarinder Singh, he said it was surprising that Punjab “makes its own electricity, still is most expensive in the country”.

He said in Delhi his government provided 200 units of free electricity to every family. “The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab,” he added.