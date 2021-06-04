Administration not allowing me to get bullet-proof vehicle: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said on Friday that the J&K administration was not allowing him to buy a bullet-proof vehicle for his personal security.

“Just saying. M not complaining. So much about security u talk after someone dies. We know how u use security as a tool. I am supposed to b Z plus category. Have bought a private vehicle, bullet proofed it. It is lying at the factory in Chandigarh. Y because clearance not given,” Lone said on his Twitter handle today.

Tagging his tweet, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah endorsed his view and wrote: “Agree 100%. We also wanted to order 2 bullet proof vehicles for our senior Kashmir based office bearers who are being denied proper protection out of spite. The permission request is collecting dust on some desk in the administration”.