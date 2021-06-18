Amit Shah reviews development projec for J&K

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Friday virtually reviewed the various development projects for Jammu and Kashmir with the motto ‘Development with Transparency’ as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah said that all-round development and welfare of the people of J&P are the top priorities of the Modi government.

The Home Minister appreciated the 90 per cent reach of the Central government’s schemes in J&K. Simultaneously, he congratulated J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and his team for the ongoing Covid vaccination drive in the Union Territory.

At the meeting, Shah directed the concerned officials to ensure that the benefits of the refugee package reach all the refugees from PoJK, West Pakistan and those who had to migrate from Kashmir to Jammu at the earliest.

The Home Minister urged for the completion of many other development schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Development Package, and industrial development projects at a fast pace. He also directed the official to start the 3,000 MW Pakal Dul and Keeru hydroelectric projects and fast-tracking other 3,300 MW projects.

For strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions and the urban local bodies, Shah directed the officials to immediately organise training programmes for the members, and provide equipment and other resources to the concerned people for the smooth functioning of these bodies.

He also directed the panchayat members to visit various parts of the country, so that they can get information about the functioning of the developed panchayats.

The Home Minister stressed on increasing the scope of MGNREGA to provide employment to more and more people. At the same time, he spoke about the use of modern techniques in agriculture to increase the income of the farmers and to set up at least one agro-based industry in each district.

He also said that work should be done to increase the quality and density of apple production in Jammu and Kashmir, so that the apple growers receive maximum price for their crop.

Shah directed the J&K administration to ensure that all farmers are provided the benefits of the schemes being implemented for them, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana and the Kisan Credit Card Yojna, among others.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials of the Central government and the J&K administration attended the meeting.