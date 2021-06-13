Assam CM visits family of two sisters found hanging from tree, assures stern action

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited the family members of the two teenage sisters, who were found hanging from a tree in their village in Kokrajhar district, and said that the police would soon discover the truth behind the incident.

Sarma, who had rushed to the Abhayakhuti village in western Assam and met the family members of the victims, said that there are some doubts on a few people and police have picked up five persons for interrogation.

“Of the five detainees, two deleted all messages and photos from their mobile phones. They talked with the girls for some time,” the Chief Minister told the media.

Sarma, who holds the home portfolio, said that prima-facie the case suggests both murder as well as suicide under duress.

“If it is a murder, then the police would definitely nab the culprits and punish them. If it is suicide, then we have to find out the reason behind such a horrific incident. I have instructed the police accordingly,” the Chief Minister said adding “We are not taking the killing of the two indigenous girls lightly, we would go ahead with all seriousness.”

Sarma said giving priority to the incident he personally did on-ground scrutiny and discussed the matter with the Bodoland Territorial Area Inspector General and Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police.

The family members of the victims claimed that both the girls, who were missing since Friday afternoon, were raped and then murdered.Police said that the bodies of the two girls aged 14 and 16 were found hanging from a tree inside a forest in Abhayakuti village on Friday night.

The bodies were sent to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.The villagers of the tribal dominated village Abhayakhuti were shocked at the horrifying incident.