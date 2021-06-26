Ayodhya to be global tourism hub, PM reviews development plan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya as Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation which encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya’s development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityantath was also present in the meeting.

Ayodhya’s development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city. The Prime Minister was informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya. Various infrastructure projects like Airport, expansion of Railway Station, Bus station, roads and highways were discussed.

An upcoming Greenfield township was also discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for Ashrams, Maths, Hotels, Bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre and a world class museum will also be built.

Special attention is being given to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature.

The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian. Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations.

“Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims,”, the Prime Minister said.

He said that the coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime.

PM pointed out that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future. At the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways.

He said that the way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth. He called for the skills of our talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city.