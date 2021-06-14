Chirag Paswan ousted as leader of LJP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: High political drama unfolded on Monday after Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan was unseated as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

The LJP was founded by Chirag Paswan’s father Ram VIlas Paswan, who passed away in October last year.

Five out of the six LJP MPs in the Lok Sabha went against Chirag Paswan, leaving him isolated in his own party, which was formed by his father 21 years ago.

Chirag Paswan had taken over the reins of the party after the demise of his father ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections last year.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Pashupati Kumar Paras said, “There are six MPs in our party. It was the desire of five MPs to save our party. So I have not split the party, I have saved it.”

Commenting on the role of Chirag Paswan in the party, Paras, who is the youngest brother of Ram Vilas Paswan, said, “Chirag is my nephew as well as the party’s national president. I have no issues with him.”

Paras also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, “Nitish Kumar is a good leader and Vikas Purush (development man).”

He further stated that the LJP will be with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as it was the wish of his late brother.

Paras also urged the leaders who had left the party after the demise of his elder brother to return to LJP, alleging that some people had “overtaken” the party after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Besides Paras, Chirag’s cousin Prince Raj, Mahmood Ali Kaiser, Veena Devi and Chandan Singh are among the rebel MPs.

Following the drama, Chirag drove to his uncle’s house for talks, but stayed in his car. Even Paras did not come out to greet him either. He came out of the house an hour later.

Chirag had decided to contest the Bihar elections without any alliance. After the decision, the ruling Janata Dal-United in Bihar received a massive blow as it lost on several seats due to the triangular contests.

Chirag had led an aggressive campaign in Bihar and had questioned Nitish Kumar’s governance model in the state.