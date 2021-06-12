Digvijaya assures Pakistan: Shall revoke Article 370 if Congress voted to power

New Delhi: Pointing to alleged leaked ‘Clubhouse’ chat of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, the BJP on Saturday said that Congress’ first love is Pakistan.

In leaked Clubhouse chat, Singh was found telling a Pakistani journalist that Congress would reconsider decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir once they are in power.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Pakistan is the first love of Congress. In a tweet, Singh said, “Congress’ first love is Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi’s message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir.”

BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra tweeted, “Digvijaya Singh on being questioned by a Pak Journalist, on getting rid of ‘Modi’ and on Kashmir policy, says that if Congress comes back to power they would have a rethink on Article 370 and may restore it. He also talks about Hindu fundamentalists. The Congress is a Clubhouse of anti-nationals.”

BJP National IT and Social Media In-charge, Amit Malviya said, this is what Pakistan wanted. “In a Clubhouse chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370. Really? This is what Pakistan wanted,” Malviya tweeted.

The chat was released on Twitter by a handle @LeaksClubhouse (ClubHouse Leaks). Interestingly, Twitter profile of Clubhouse Leaks mentioned that the handle has been treated today.

In the chat, Singh said, “Decision of revoking 370 and reducing statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress party would certainly relook the decision.”

The Saffron party claimed that Singh was replying to Pakistani journalist Shahzeb Jillani.