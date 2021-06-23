ED summons 3 fashion designers to explain cash payments

New Delhi: Famous fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it to record their statements in connection with some cash payments made to them a few years ago by a politician in Punjab.

An ED source related to the probe said that a notice has been sent to the three fashion designers to appear before the ED.

The source said that the three designers were paid in cash by the politician for designing the dresses for a wedding ceremony a few years back. “And there was no record of the cash transaction in their IT returns. So they have been called to present their side,” the source said. However, the source did not name the politician.

Malhotra, Mukherjee and Kumar are known for their designer collection in India as well as in other countries. Many corporates and Bollywood personalities wear dresses designed by them.