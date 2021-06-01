Published On: Tue, Jun 1st, 2021

Education Min Nishank in AIIMS for post Covid complication

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was admitted to AIIMS on Tuesday for post Covid complications. His condition is stable, aides said.

AIIMS sources said there was nothing serious and treatment has started

The 61-year-old minister was rushed to the hospital following complains of low level of oxygen. Nishank had tested positive for the virus in April this year.

This development comes ahead of a scheduled meeting for CBSE Board exams for Class 12.

