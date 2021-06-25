Published On: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021

Forces foil infiltration bid along LoC, arms, drugs recovered

Srinagar: An infiltration bid has been foiled along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district and a large quantity of arms and ammunition and six packets of heroin recovered, officials said on Friday.

Arms included one AK 47 rifle, one pistol and grenades

Police said it was a joint operation alongwith army’s 7 RR and 87 Bn of the BSF that foiled the infiltration bid at Tangdhar area.

The large cache of arms included one AK 47 rifle, one pistol and two grenades.

“Recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs left behind by the infiltrators including one AK 47, one Pistol, two grenades and other ammunition and six packets of Heroin (market value approx Rs 30 Crs),” police said.

