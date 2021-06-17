Fugitive international gangster arrested by Bihar Police

Patna: An international criminal wanted in over a dozen cases of heinous crimes including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and bomb blasts was arrested by the Bihar Police on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Raj Kumar Yadav alias RK alias Nepali alias ‘Maowadi’ (Maoist), is a native of Nepal’s Virpur district. Several cases have been registered against him in Nepal, as well as in Bihar’s Madhubani and Supaul districts.

The accused was hiding in Gurugram and leads about his locations and crime records were being shared by Interpol.

Supaul’s Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said that the accused is a fugitive gangster of Nepal and was sentenced life imprisonment in the neighbouring country.

“On April 9 this year, Raj Kumar, along with 4 of his associates, had kidnapped a person named Somnath Yadav and kept him in Nirmali in Supaul district. The Virpur police registered an FIR under relevant sections of kidnapping-cum-extortion. A dedicated team was also formed by Virpur police and its officers asked help from us to raid a particular place in Nirmali.

“A joint team of Virpur and Supaul police raided a house belonging to Satish Kumar Yadav, native of Phukahi village under Phulparas police station in Madhubani district. He revealed that the victim was kept in a house in Nirmali and Raj Kumar Yadav killed him. He further said that the dead body was thrown into the Kosi river,” the SP said.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered at Nirmali police station on the confessional statement of Satish Kumar Yadav and written complaint by deceased father’s Harinarayan Yadav on May 31, he added.

The SP said that a search operation was initiated in Kosi river but as the water level is very high, divers could not find his body, the SP said.

“The accused had used a Mahindra Scorpio in the commission of crime. The SUV belongs to one of his aides, Ramanand Yadav, a native of Tegrar village in Madhubani district. The accused has confessed the crime,” he added.