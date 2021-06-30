Gujarat ATS arrests one person in UP religious conversion case

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday nabbed one person alleged to be involved in the religious conversion case filed by the Uttar Pradesh police, the police said.

The Gujarat ATS arrested one Salauddin, believed to be a resident of Ahmedabad, on Wednesday in connection with a religious conversion case filed by the UP ATS. Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to come up with an anti-religious conversion law.

According to information from the police, Salauddin has been charged with involvement with a gang associated with religious conversions where the UP police have already arrested five persons. Salauddin has been alleged to be involved in funding their activities.

The Gujarat ATS will produce Salauddin before the Ahmedabad Rural court and seek his remand. It will now investigate Salauddin’s activities, his source of funding, how many conversions have been forced etc, the police said.

The police is also in search of one Maulana Umar Gautam, believed to be the mastermind behind the conversion activities.