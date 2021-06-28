India always ready to give befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India believes in resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

During his address to the officers and jawans of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps at Karu Military Station in Ladakh, Singh stated that India is a peace-loving nation that never resorts to any kind of aggression, but at the same time, it is always prepared to give a befitting reply if provoked.

He reiterated the government’s stand of resolving disputes through dialogue with neighbouring countries, but assured the country that the safety and security of the nation will not be compromised at any cost.

The Indian military has for long flagged the threat of a two-front war. With the disputed border with China, and Pakistan active at the same point of time, the Armed Forces are on high alert and preparedness.

The Defence Minister assured all possible support to the Armed Forces, reaffirming the vision of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of a strong military that is capable of dealing with every eventuality

The Defence Minister paid rich tributes to the brave jawans who laid down their lives in the service of the nation during the Galwan Valley incident in 2020, saying that the country will never forget their supreme sacrifice.

He lauded the exemplary courage displayed by the Indian Army during the incident and stated that the nation is proud of its Armed Forces.

He also commended the 14th Corps for their invaluable contribution during the 1965 Indo-Pak War as well as the 1999 Kargil war.

General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt

General YK Joshi and General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps Lt. General PGK Menon were among those present on the occasion.