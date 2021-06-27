Indo-Japan friendship gets deeper during Covid: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pointed towards the strengthening of special strategic and global partnership with Japan.

Informing about the Japan plus mechanism in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Prime Minister elaborated on his common understanding with the current Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugathat in this period of Covid pandemic when India-Japan friendship has become even more important for global stability and prosperity.

“Current challenges demand that our friendship and partnership gets even deeper,” stressed the Prime Minister while inaugurating a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad via video conference.

Modi also called for further spread of Kaizen and Japanese work culture in India and asked for more focus on business interaction between India and Japan.

Terming the dedication of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy, as a symbol of ease and modernity of India-Japan relationship, the Prime Minister thanked leaders of Hyogo Prefecture specially the Governor Toshizo Ido and Hyogo International association for their contribution in the establishment of the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy.

He also praised Indo-Japan Friendship Association of Gujarat for giving new energy to India-Japan relations.

Pointing to the similarities between ‘Zen’ and Indian ‘Dhyan’, the Prime Minister dwelled on the emphasis on inner peace along with outer progress and growth in the two cultures.

Indians will find the glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they experienced in Yoga through the ages.

Buddha gave this ‘Dhyan’ this enlightenment to the world, said the Prime Minister. Similarly, he highlighted both external and internal meanings of Kaizen which not only emphasizes ‘improvement’ but ‘continuous improvement’.

The Prime Minister, recalled that, as Chief Minister, he implemented Kaizen in Gujarat administration. “It was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004 and a special training camp was organized for the top civil servants in 2005. Continuous improvement was reflected in refinement of processes, leading to positive impact on governance.”

Continuing with the importance of governance in national progress, the Prime Minister informed that, after becoming Prime Minister, he brought Kaizen related experience of Gujarat to PMO and other Central government departments.

This has led to simplification of the processes and optimization of office space, said Modi. “Kaizen is being used in many departments, institutions and schemes of the Central Government, said the Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister also expressed desire to create a model of schools in Gujarat based on school system of Japan. He underlined his appreciation of blend of modernity and moral values in the school system of Japan and remembered his visit to Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo.