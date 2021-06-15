Jail warden involved in various cases of theft arrested

Gurugram: The Gurugram police have arrested a jail warden, who was allegedly being involved in half a dozen cases of theft committed in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sirsa and Hisar, officials said on Tuesday.

The jail warden was identified as Jaswinder Singh of Sirsa, who was posted at Neemka jail in Faridabad.

Police have also recovered Rs 1.11 lakh from his possession.

In connection with the incident, a complaint was filed by head constable Rakesh Kumar of Sirsa.

He said that on December 2 last year his flat was ransacked by an unknown accused. The accused had stolen jewellery and cash from his flat.

A case in this regard was registered at the Civil Lines police station in Gurugram.

Following the complaint, a team of crime branch unit sector-17 of the Gurugram police had arrested the accused on June 9 from Gurugram and took him on six days police remand.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed before the police that he was posted as jail warden at Neemka Jail Faridabad and was a drug addict.

He used to commit thefts to fulfil his lavish life requirements. The accused had even sold the stolen gold items for Rs 3.50 lakh to his associates,” Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.