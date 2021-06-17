J&K Police constable shot dead by terrorists

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a J&K Police constable near his residence in Srinagar on Thursday night, sources said.

Sources said the incident happened at Saidpora in the city.

According to sources, the constable, identified as Javed Ahmed, was critically injured after terrorists fired at him indiscriminately. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Additional police forces have reached the spot and a search operation has started to nab or neutralise the attackers.