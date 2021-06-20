Published On: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021

J&K’s Mawya becomes 12th fighter pilot in IAF

Jammu: Flying officer Mawya Sudan from Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has become the 12th woman officer in the country to be inducted as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Mawya was commissioned into the IAF as a flying officer on Saturday

Daughter of Sushma and Vinod Sudan belonging to Lamberi village of Nowshera tehsil in Rajouri district, Mawya was commissioned into the IAF as a flying officer on Saturday.

Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria reviewed the combined graduation passing out parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday.

