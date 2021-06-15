Kerala Police begins probe into discovery of explosives

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after explosive materials consisting of two gelatine sticks, four detonator batteries and wires were recovered from a cashew plantation under the control of the State Forest department near Pathnapuram in Kollam district, various departments of the Kerala Police have begun a probe into this.

A police official said that various teams of the Kerala Police have arrived and have started the probe.

“The explosive materials were recovered by the Forest officials who immediately alerted the local police. Soon a team of police officials reached the spot. The items recovered have now been sent for scientific examination and results are awaited,” said the official.

Among those who have started the probe include the local police, intelligence, Anti-terror Squad and the national probe agencies are also looking into the incident.

Two months back the Q branch Police of Tamil Nadu was in the area based on information gathered from a person hailing from Tamil Nadu who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.

The probe agencies are now waiting to get the scientific reports of the explosive materials.