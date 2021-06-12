LeT terrorists attack in J&K’s Sopore killing two civilians, 2 cops

Srinagar: Two civilians and two policemen were killed and 7 others were injured on Saturday in a Lashkar-e-Taiba terroris attack at a joint team of police and CRPF in J&K’s Sopore town.

The incident took place at a police point in Arampora, said a police official.

“Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack,” Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said.

The slain civilians have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Kral Teng in Sopore.

“Reinforcements have reached the spot to carry out searches. The area has been cordoned off”, police said.

Reports reaching here said that the LeT terrorists targeted a vehicle of the local police with a grenade in the main market of Sopore town.