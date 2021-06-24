Man arrested for molesting women constables

Amroha (UP): A man on a motorcycle, who was stopped for not wearing a mask, allegedly misbehaved with two women police constables and also tore up the uniform of one of them in a busy market in Amroha district.

The women constables, attached to the anti-Romeo squad — formed in every district to check harassment of women, were conducting a routine checking drive when they were attacked.

No one came forward to help the two women during the scuffle.

Later, the two constables managed to overpower the accused, Mohammad Zaid, who lives in Pakki Sarai area of the district. A 10-year-old child was also with him at the time of the incident on Wednesday.

It is being alleged that the man and the child were not wearing masks.

Amroha station house officer (SHO) RP Sharma said: “A case has been registered against the accused for molesting the women constables and obstructing the government servant from performing duty. The accused has been arrested.”