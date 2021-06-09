Monoclonal antibody can change Covid scenario: Gangaram Hospital

New Delhi: At a time when the country is passing through the second wave of Covid-19, Delhi-based Sir Gangaram Hospital claims that monoclonal antibody can be a game changer with its better hold on the deadly pandemic.

As per the hospital, the monoclonal antibodies will change the scenario of Covid-19 pandemic very soon.

The healthcare facility came with new findings after treatment of two patients recently at its centre by successfully using monoclonal antibody which showed fast progression of symptoms within first seven days and changed the outcome.

A 36-year-old healthcare worker with high grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness and leucopenia was administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) on day six of disease, the hospital said in a statement.

“Patient’s parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged,” said the hospital.

The second case was of RK Razdan, an 80-year-old male diabetic and hypertensive patient, who was presented with high grade fever, cough and toxic look.

Razdan’s oxygen saturation was more than 95 per cent on room air. “CT Scan confirmed mild disease. He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient’s parameter improved with next 12 hours.”

According to Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Department of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, “Monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game changer in times to come if used at appropriate time.”

“It can avoid hospitalization in high-risk group and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV.”

Khosla said this awareness about early identification of high-risk category in our population and timely therapy with monoclonal antibody as day care treatment may reduce the burden of cost on healthcare sector.