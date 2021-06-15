NIA announces Rs 10L reward on 2 Israel Embassy blast suspects

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any information on the two suspects involved in the bomb blast outside the Embassy of Israel in the national capital on January 29.

The agency has also issued the email IDs and phone numbers of the two suspects for the general public to share any information on them, along with the photographs and videos of the duo captured from outside the Embassy.

A low-intensity bomb blast had occurred on January 29 near the Israel Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, less than 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was on, sending the security establishments into a tizzy.

The Beating Retreat ceremony was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

The anti-terror probe agency had taken over the case on February 2 this year.

The blast had shattered the windscreens of three parked cars, and had coincided with the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.