One LeT terrorist killed, 2 others surrender in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed while two others surrendered with an AK rifle during an encounter between militants and security forces in the Hanjipora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

“The second terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered along with an AK 56 rifle during the encounter. Search is still going on,” the police said.

The firefight between LeT terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.