One terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar: Security forces have killed a terrorist in an ongoing encounter that started in the Parimpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday.

“Encounter started at Malhoora, Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said adding that one terrorists has been neutralised till reports last came in.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists hiding in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“One unidentified terrorists has been killed and atleast two more terrorists are belived to be hiding in the area wehere the exchange of fire is on,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) told reporters that two JeM terrorists carried out the terror attack in the Hariparigam village of Awantipora area. Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad, his wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafiqa, 23, were killed in the attack.

“Targeting family members is a barbaric act and only cowards can do it “, IGP said.

He visited the home of the slain SPO on Monday to express condolences.