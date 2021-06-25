Pakistan continues to remain in FATF’s ‘Grey List’

New Delhi: Pakistan will continue to remain on Financial Action Task Force or FATF’s grey list as it is still to implement its action plan.

Sources said that Pakistan has to work towards complete implementations till the next FATF plenary meet that will be held from 17th to 22nd October.

It may be mentioned here that it is now 3 years since Islamabad has been on the anti-terror financing body’s grey list.

Being on the grey list is a signal that money in the country is being used for financing terrorism. This impacts foreign investment flow in the country impacting the economy. Pakistan was put on the FATF grey list in June 2018.

According to estimates by the Pakistani govt, Greylisting of Pakistan at FATF is causing damage of around $10 billion annually to the country. The country hosts one of the largest numbers of UN Listed international terrorist with Islamabad reaching out to the United Nations security council to get pensions for some.