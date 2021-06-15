Paras conspiring against me since Ram Vilas Paswan was in ICU: Chirag Paswan

Patna: LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who is facing a massive rebellion in the party, alleged that his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras was conspiring against him since his father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was in ICU in a Delhi hospital last year.

He also alleged that during Paswan senior’s last rites, his mother Reena Paswan had given Rs 25 lakh but not a single penny was expended by Paras.

He also uploaded a letter written on March 29 on Twitter where he made serious allegations against Paras.

Chirag Paswan said that Lok Jan Shakti Party is like his mother but Paras is involved in cheating the party.

“I wrote this letter on March 29, the day of Holi. It was my first Holi when my father was not with me. As Paras was thinking against the party, I wanted a meeting with him but he refused. Party leaders Abdul Khaliq and Suraj Bhan Singh tried their level best to sort out this problem but he did not agree,” he said.

“When Nitish Kumar came to power in 2017, Paras established a mutual understanding with him on an important ministry portfolio. This was against the wish of my father, who was wanting a ministry for MLA Raju Tiwari, Raj Kumar Shah or MLC Nutan Singh. When Paras expressed his view to get a ministry for himself, Ram Vilas Paswan turned silent then,” Chirag Paswan said.

“When Ram Vilas Paswan was in ICU, he learnt about the anti-party activities of Paras. He called him on phone and said that he should stop the activities that may go against the party.

“In the Bihar Assembly election 2020, my father directed us to contest the election without any coalition with other parties but Paras openly gave statements in favour of Nitish Kumar. He had not campaigned for the party in that election even once. Moreover, he has taken 5 tickets for himself,” Chirag Paswan said in the letter.