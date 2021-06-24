PM distracting with theatrics and ‘toying’ with the future: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM addressed Toycathon-2021 and advised the country’s gaming and toy industry to play a big role in this sector.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday, “Today, MSME sector employers are themselves facing unemployment. PM is distracting India’s present with theatrics and ‘toying’ with the future.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on focusing on “toyconomy”, advising the country’s gaming and toy industry to play a big role in this sector.

By focusing on the toy and gaming sector, the Prime Minister said that crores of rupees going outside the country can be saved.

“Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys as well. That is, crores of rupees of the country are going out on these. Today, the world wants to understand the present potential of India, the art-culture of India, the society of India in a better way. Our toys and gaming industry can play a big role in this,” the Prime Minister said while addressing participants of Toycathon-2021 via video conferencing.