Published On: Mon, Jun 14th, 2021

Retired Mumbai cop shoots 2 sons, one critical

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a retired Mumbai Police officer allegedly shot at his two young sons at their home in Airoli, leaving them injured. The condition of the elder son is said to be ‘critical’, Navi Mumbai Police said here on Monday.

According to the police, the former cop, who has been identified as Bhagwan Patil, opened fire on his two sons, Vijay and Sujay, creating a sensation in Navi Mumbai.

The condition of the elder son — Vijay Patil, who took 3 bullets — is described as ‘critical’ at the Indravati Hospital in Airoli suburb, while his younger brother Sujay was injured in the abdomen.

The Navi Mumbai Police have detained Patil and have confiscated his weapon though the motive behind the crime is not clear yet. Further investigations are underway, said an official.

