Suvendu Adhikari takes dig at Mamata over decision to acquire plane

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to acquire an aircraft, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that the ‘head of state’, marred by fake vaccination conducted by a fake official, now wants to have a delusional flight.

Sharing a tender notice on Twitter, Adhikari said, “Pushpak Rath for (self proclaimed) PM??? Dissatisfied with the helicopter’s range, the process of acquiring a 10 seater Airplane has been initiated. Convenient for whimsical criss-crossing of the entire country for upcoming Lok Sabha poll campaigning? On Government expenses? Airplane of fantasy.”

In another tweet, he said, “Head of state, marred by fake vaccination conducted by a fake official, now wants to have a delusional flight. “As per the tender notice shared by Adhikari, the West Bengal government has invited bids from experienced and competent non-scheduled aircraft operators, having a minimum experience of five years in operation of aircraft services for induction and operation of a fixed wing twin engine aircraft with a minimum seating capacity of 8-10 passengers.