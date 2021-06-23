Terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces at Shirmal area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the report and tweeted, “One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing gunfight, saying that the operation is going on.”

Earlier, J&K police had tweeted that a gunfight had broken out in the Shirmal area of Shopian. “#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation is in progress,” police said.

The encounter between the security forces and the terrorists took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.