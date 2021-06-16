Terrorist killed in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter at Wagoora, Naugam area of Srinagar, police said on Wednesday morning.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place on Tuesday night after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

After the encounter started police said that two terrorists were trapped.