Terrorists kill police inspector in Srinagar’s Nowgam

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector was shot dead by terrorists at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Sources said the police officer, identified as Parvez Ahmed Dar, was shot dead by terrorists when he was returning home after performing prayers at a mosque.

The area has been cordoned off. Additional police forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists responsible for the act.

This is the second incident of terrorists attacking J&K policemen in Srinagar this month.

On June 17, terrorists shot dead a J&K Police constable near his residence at Saidpora in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the rifle recovered from one of the three terrorists killed in an encounter at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday was snatched during a terrorist attack on a CRPF party at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, the police said on Tuesday.

“The rifle recovered from LeT terrorist Khurshid Mir, who was killed in the Sopore encounter, is the same as the one snatched in the Lawaypora attack in which 3 CRPF personnel were martyred,” the police said.

Three CRPF personnel were killed in action at Lawaypora on March 25 after terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle.

On Monday, three LeT terrorists were killed in a fierce encounter with the police and the security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The slain terrorists were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Pandith alias Muda of Dangerpora Sopore, Khursheed Ahmad Mir of Brath Kalan, and a Pakistani terrorist named Abdullah alias Asrar.