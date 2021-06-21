Top LeT terrorist among 3 gunned down in an encounter in J-K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: In an encounter that broke out late on Sunday night, in Sopore town of Baramulla district, the security forces succeeded in killing three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including commander and one of the most wanted terrorists Mudasir Pandit in wee hours of Monday.

A senior police official said that the encounter took place in the Gund Brath area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He said that LeT’s top commander Pandit was wanted by security forces in many cases, including the killing of two BJP councilors and a policeman during a meeting in Sopore in March this year.

On receiving information about presence of some terrorists in the area, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Sunday night.

“Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councilors and two civilians recently and several other terror crimes got killed in Sopore encounter,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar tweeted after the encounter was successfully carried out.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered by the security forces from the encounter site, added the police official.