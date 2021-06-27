Twin blasts at IAF station in Jammu airport; NIA team reaches for investigation

Jammu: Two explosives-laden drones reportedly crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport on the intervening night of June 26-27.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that the twin explosions at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport was certainly a ‘terror attack’.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an investigation into the attack that injured two IAF personnel.

The first blast which took place around 1.40 am and it ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport while the second one was on the ground.

The investigators are trying to ascertain the flight path of the two drones.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday morning, IAF wrote, “Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies.”

Sources said that a high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police has registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived at the Air Force Station to take stock of the situation.

On the other hand, Additional Director General Police (ADG) Jammu, Mukesh Singh told reporters that the police have arrested a terrorist near a mall in the jurisdiction of the Trikuta Nagar police station from whose possession an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 5 Kgs has been recovered.

With the arrest of this terrorist and recovery of IED from his possession, a major terror attack has been averted in Jammu, said the official.

The police official said that the IED was received by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit operative and was planted at some crowded place.

Police said the suspect is being interrogated and more arrests are likely to be made in this connection.