UP govt refuses to share information on IPS officer’s retirement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has refused to share information with former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, regarding his compulsory retirement, saying the documents are “highly confidential”.

Thakur termed this denial “improper and suspicious” and said that initially he was given compulsory retirement in an “arbitrary manner” and now he was being denied information related to his livelihood.

IPS officer Thakur was given compulsory retirement on March 23 following a decision taken by the Union Home Ministry. He had sought documents related to the decision through a letter on May 26.

“These documents cannot be provided because they are highly confidential documents related to the discussion and approval at the highest level,” stated an order issued by Special Secretary, Home, Kumar Prashant.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had also refused to sharing the information under the RTI Act.