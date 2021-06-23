Vaccination pace derailed and sabotaged by Cong ruled states: Javadekar

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit back at former union minister P Chidambaram over the ongoing vaccination drive and said that its pace was derailed and sabotaged by Congress ruled states.

After record vaccination on Monday, in a tweet, Chidambaram said, “Hoard on Sunday, vaccinate on Monday, and go back to limping on Tuesday.”

“That is the secret behind the world ‘record’ of vaccinations on a ‘single day’. I am sure the “feat” will find a place in the Guinness book of records,” he had said.

Quoting former union minister’s tweet, Prakash Javadekar said, “Congress strategy for Vaccination, Invent of Indian Vaccines – Discredit Scientists. Vaccination started – Questioned its efficacy, Vaccination picks pace – derailed, sabotaged by Congress ruling states. Meanwhile, Vaccine Express moves on (nearly 30 Crore Indians vaccinated).”

Questioning Chidambaram, another union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “1.4 crore doses in two days. More than 48 lakhs and counting at 1600 Hours on day 3. Mr P Chidambaram is this a limp? Or a fast paced medium/long distance run?.”

In a series of tweets, BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said, “Five million crossed on Day 2 as well! The only ones limping here are the Congress-led state governments. You should worry why Chhattisgarh and Punjab managed less than a lakh jabs per day, even as MP touched 16 lakhs, and Karnataka hit 10.5 lakh.”

“BJP ruled states — MP, Karnataka, UP, Haryana, Tripura, Gujarat & others are breaking records & will continue to. BJP governments top the list on number of daily jabs, but Congress-led states top the list on vaccine wastage! For once, at least try to compete with us, can you?,” Surya said.

BJP National General Secretary, C.T. Ravi asked, “Ayya P. Chidambaram Avargale, How does vaccinating 58 lakh people amount to ‘limping’? It would have been more if only Opposition ruled States had focused on World’s Largest Vaccine Drive instead of pointing fingers at PM Modi. Please ask your CMs to talk less and work more.”

Quoting senior Congress leader’s tweet, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya said, “India closed Tuesday at 54.22 lakh vaccinations after a record Monday. It is the Congress ruled States that are limping, and dragging India down. So keep the scorn and derision for your colleagues and allies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, spare us.”