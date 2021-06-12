Varun Dhawan wishes mom Karuna on her birthday

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday took to Instagram and wished his mother Karuna on her birthday.

The actor posted a couple of pictures with his mother and captioned them: “She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience.”

The post received comments from fans and friends. Among industry friends who wished Karuna were Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi.

Varun often shares glimpses of his family on social media. The Dhawan family recently celebrated the birthday of his niece and the actor shared snapshots of the family celebration.

The actor has lately been shooting for the supernatural film “Bhediya” along with Kriti Sanon.