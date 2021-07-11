11 J&K govt employees including Hizbul chief’s sons sacked from service

Srinagar: Eleven employees of Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked on Saturday for alleged terrorist links, including two teachers from Anantnag district who were found to be involved in “anti-national activities”, and two police constables who allegedly provided inside information to the terrorists.

Of the 11 government employees sacked on Saturday, four are from Anantnag district, three from Budgam, and one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama and Kupwara districts. Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son were among those whose services were terminated, said an official.

Of these, four are working in the education department, two in J&K Police and one each in agriculture, skill development, power, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and health departments.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had last year amended the J&K Service Regulation rules and assumed power to sack any government servant without prior notice if there is evidence of such an employee having indulged in anti-national or pro-terrorist activities.

Furthermore, CID verification of the antecedents of any person employed with the government has been made a compulsory pre-condition before such an employee can join government service.