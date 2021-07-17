17 UP doctors resign in protest against DM’s behaviour

Gonda: Seventeen government doctors, including Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Ajay Pratap Singh, have resigned in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, accusing District Magistrate Markandey Shahi of using abusive language.

Those who have resigned include 16 community health centre superintendents.

The doctors have made serious allegations against Shahi.

In their resignations sent to the Chief Medical Officer and the UP Health Minister, the superintendents have accused the District Magistrate of using inappropriate language in the review meetings.

The doctors have said that during the meetings, Shahi used offensive words to address them, and that they were deeply hurt by the behaviour of the District Magistrate.

“We have been going through this agony for a long time. The District Magistrate uses unparliamentary and inappropriate language for us in review meetings. But in view of the Covid pandemic and vaccination, we were providing services to patients uninterrupted,” the doctors said.

The doctors have said in their resignations that during the review meeting held on July 6, the ACMO had asked for details of medical kits and medicines, but the District Magistrate scolded them and silenced them, saying: “Who are you to ask for accounts.”

“Instead of being respected as Corona warriors, we are being insulted.”

All efforts to contact the District Magistrate proved futile and there was no reaction from the government either.