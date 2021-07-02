2 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: Two Pakistani terrorists were killed and two soldiers martyred after an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, army officials said on Thursday.

“Based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, district Rajouri, the army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29.

“Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8 and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in Dadal forest area, and challenged them. The terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a fierce encounter in which two foreign terrorists from Pakistan have been killed,” an army statement said.

Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity has been recovered from the killed terrorists, it said.

“In the operation, Naib Subedar Sreejith M. and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy received fatal injuries. A detailed search of the area continues,” the army statement said.